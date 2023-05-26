Alfa Romeo Previews Electric Giulia Quadrifoglio Sedan

Alfa Romeo has been a symbol of Italian craftsmanship for decades. The iconic Giulia sedan is famous for its cruises up the Tuscan switchbacks to the Neopolitan coast. It’s a powerful car, beautiful outside and equally under the hood. However, the Giulia is getting a makeover as Alfa’s CEO confirmed it will be switching to electric power starting in 2025.

In an interview with U.K. auto outlet “Top Gear,” Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed the company was working on an electrified sedan ahead of launching its electric crossover and a line of zero-emission hypercars. The plan is to design a Giulia with “a connection with the past without jeopardizing the future.” Alfa plans to have fully electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027.

All eyes are on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and its scintillating 1,000hp, though. He said he didn’t want customers to “suffer inconvenience from switching to EV.” The electric Giulia will be fast, reliable, and perform to the standard of its ICE predecessors. Early estimates for charge time claim the battery can go from 10 to 80% charge in 18 minutes.

“The question for me is not whether to switch to EV, it’s to get the right handling and agility,” he continued.

Photo Courtesy Stellantis North America

The Giulia is an important vehicle for Alfa, not just in terms of performance and consumer appeal. Since going on sale in 2016, it has lifted the brand back into the limelight. However, the future of automobiles is becoming more muddled. As electrification becomes more mainstream, Alfa is adapting to changing demands.

To get these new electric supercars onto showroom floors quicker, Alfa is deploying them on a skateboard-style powertrain. As part of the Stellantis Group, the Italian carmaker will build the Giulia on the EV STLA Large platform. Without going into great detail, the car’s body can fit over a battery-integrated platform, and off it goes. This design will save production time and cut back on labor costs. The Large platform is what gives the electric Giulia its impressive 500-mile range.

Alfa is committed to making more EVs. The company plans to launch an electric Stelvio mid-size SUV with 300 miles of range in 2026. In addition, an electric Tonale will follow, along with a flagship EV intended for 2027.

It’s currently unknown if this EV will be available in North America. However, it’s believed these cars will be constructed with a similar setup as the upcoming Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. This supercar has three electric motors built into the body, but Alfa’s skateboard battery configuration differs from Maserati’s “engine bay” design.

Photo Courtesy Stellantis North America

Expect to see the electric Giulia Quadrifoglio hit the streets in 2025. It has the potential to shatter consumers’ preconceived notions about electric power. Providing clarity will bring in more buyers and increase the rate of EV adoption. It’s something Imparato recognizes needs to happen, not just for the planet’s health but for the benefit of the business.

“We switch because we must,” he said in “Autocar.” “If not, Alfa Romeo would be dead.” Alfa will be up against some hefty competition, including Porsche, Tesla, and other Stellantis-owned auto brands. Having a powerful EV like the Quadrifoglio will help the company stand out.