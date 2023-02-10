XTVs Just Got Clean: Get To Know Argo’s Atlas EV

Electric vehicles (EVs) are popping up everywhere. Besides civilian cars, the market is seeing more electric freight trucks, scooters, motorcycles, and off-road models. One company has even launched a brand-new all-terrain EV that’s shattering narratives about the durability and viability of electric all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Meet the Atlas EV by Argo.

The Atlas is different from your traditional ATV. Taking inspiration from military-grade extreme terrain vehicles (XTVs), it is an 8×8, four-seater vehicle that can traverse land and water without issue. These capabilities could change the offroading experience significantly.

It’s the first EV from Argo, which has been manufacturing ATVs and XTVs for quite some time.

The company has recognized the electric trend is here to stay, so why not offer a product that an outdoor enthusiast would love to have?

Photo Courtesy Argo

The Atlas boasts serious towing capabilities and a single-drive electric motor than can generate 107 pounds of torque. It comes standard with a 3,000-pound capacity winch, perfect for hauling debris and traversing massive patches of mud. You could easily lug lumber to your home or cabin for firewood, and this EV wouldn’t even break a metaphorical sweat in the process.

Load capacity weights can vary based on whether the Atlas is driving on land or through the water. For land, weight capacity is capped at 437 pounds; in the water, it’s around 237 pounds. The four-seater also becomes a two-seater when motoring through ponds and streams.

Power Sports Business, a leading publication on all things outdoor power vehicles, test-drove the EV in September. It found that the Atlas can run for six hours on a single charge, which is a pretty solid battery range.

This electric XTV has multiple battery options. Owners can get a 2, 3, or 4-battery with 14, 21, or 28 kilowatts of power, respectively. With 60 miles of driving range, the EV works for a day out in the country trails. There is underhood storage to keep food, water, and other gear stowed away.

The Atlas isn’t overly fast, only getting a max speed of 25 miles per hour on land and 3 miles per hour in water. However, it isn’t designed for speedy travel.

Photo Courtesy Powersport Business

The EV’s onboard charger can support Level 1 or Level 2 charging and reach full battery capacity in three hours. Each model has an interactive touchscreen that monitors battery rate, speed, and the vehicle’s health.

The starting price is $50,000. The Atlas is the world’s first fully electric amphibious 8×8 XTV. The outdoors lover looking to switch to a more nature-friendly offroading vehicle should take notice.