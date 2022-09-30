Volvo S60 Recharge: Hybrid, Style, And Comfort All In One

With growing concerns over fossil fuels’ rising prices and a need to continue reducing emissions, many car companies are switching to producing electric vehicles (EVs) exclusively. Volvo announced it will only make EVs by 2030, meaning time is running out to purchase an internal combustion engine model. However, if you don’t want to pay the crushing prices at the gas pump but aren’t sure about making the switch to EVs, a hybrid model might be the right fit for you. Enter the Volvo S60 Recharge sedan.

Volvo has never been a brand that screams luxury. It falls more into the reliability category, yet the S60 strikes the perfect balance between fuel efficiency and a fun-to-drive car. This EV is not short on handling and speed; the company equipped it with 415 horsepower and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. However, it’s not necessarily designed for speed as it focuses on providing a balance between comfort and performance. Stacked against similar models from BMW, Mercedes and Audi, the S60 should be included in your potential list.

Photo Courtesy Volvo

How does the S60 compare to the rest of the pack? In terms of pricing, it surely stands out. The car is listed starting at around $48,000 MSRP, but the trade-off is that you could spend less charging the vehicle per month than at the gas pump with electric-hybrid driving. Those savings will matter in the long run.

While it seems slower compared to cars like the BMW 3 hybrid, Volvo insists it’s not about outperforming the competition but changing perspective about how one doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort for speed. The S60 can go from 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds, a decent jump for a car built for reliability.

The S60 is not only sustainable when it comes to driving but also in production. Volvo decided to remove leather from the interior, meaning no leather steering wheel and no more leather trim around the fob keys. No methane emissions are involved in the interior design, but the automaker didn’t skip out on upscale features. The seats have massaging front seat technology installed and ambient interior lighting in the cabin.

Photo Courtesy Volvo

This model is the first Volvo to be manufactured in the U.S. Originally, North American Volvos would be assembled in Canada, but with a new factory in South Carolina, there are lower costs for shipping and fewer emissions produced from logistics. It’s a brilliant move that utilizes a more sustainable approach on top of reduced CO2 emissions from the hybrid engine.

This hybrid sedan is one of many steps Volvo has taken in its mission to manufacture only EVs by 2030. In the shorter term, the carmaker plans to have at least 50% of all vehicles built with electric engines or hybrids by the end of 2025.

The goal is to have up to 1 million EVs on the road by the end of the same year. The Recharge brand will be the car category for all fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. All cars will have some kind of electric engine, with some models called a mild-hybrid EV. It doesn’t eliminate internal combustion, but it does reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15%, delivering a more eco-friendly driving experience.

While the S60 won’t be as fast as BMW or Audi, it appeals to urban drivers living in tight spaces. It strikes a balance between a car you can whip down the highway without harming the environment and saving money on fuel prices. If you’re unsure about diving into the EV pool, this plug-in hybrid might be for you.