The Six Most Affordable EVs On The Market

Electric vehicles (EVs) are not a cheap investment, as some can cost up to a few hundred thousand dollars. Luckily, there are many affordable EVs, and we’ve got all the details for you. Here are the six most affordable electric cars on the market in America.

Starting at around $40,000, the Volkswagen ID.4 is produced in North America, making it eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, meaning it can be priced closer to $32,000. The e-SUV has a 208-mile range before the next charge and is equipped with some of the latest driving technology. The ID.4 has a park-assist system, smooth handling, automatic emergency braking, and a 12-inch infotainment system in the interior. Prospective customers can also take advantage of an offer of unlimited 30-minute direct-current charging from Electrify America for three years.

Photo Courtesy Volkswagen

One of the highest-rated EVs in the country, the Hyundai Kona Electric combines the fuel efficiency of Hyundai without sacrificing performance.

Priced at around $35,000 and set with a 258-mile range, the Kona Electric lives up to the idea an “electric sport utility vehicle” should be fun while efficient.

The Kona can charge from 10% to 80% in 47 minutes, a touch long, but the mileage range is worth the wait time. With a 120 MPGe, the Kona could be ideal for small road trips. Reviews of the 2022 Kona Electric say it’s a sporty, well-balanced vehicle, perfect for easily cruising down the highway.

Photo Courtesy Hyundai

A classic car with a new modern flair, the Mini Cooper SE is one of America’s more unique, affordable EVs. The Cooper SE is the two-door, lightweight hatchback you’d want if you’re struggling for parking space and need a compact car. In addition, it’s relatively inexpensive, starting in the $35,000 range. There’s a reason for this: the lack of long-range mileage. With only 114 miles before the next charge, the Cooper SE is not great for long-duration trips and would be a better fit for urban car owners. Supply chain issues have also forced Mini to increase its price from $30,000 to $35,000. However, the lightweight chassis and battery are tremendous for acceleration and handling, which could be more of a sportscar than a utility vehicle. Mini says the Cooper SE is expected to arrive in 2023.

Photo Courtesy BMW Group

Mazda can be hailed for making an aesthetically unique choice but at the cost of performance, which can be a notable downside for some car purchasers. While the MX-30 is affordable, with an MSRP of around $35,000, and eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, this e-SUV is currently only available in California. It only has a range of 100 miles before the next charge, which is the lowest range of all six cars on this list. However, the charge time is pretty good, with 80% battery achievable in 36 minutes with direct-current charging. Also, purchasing an MX-30 comes with an Elite Acces Loaner Program, which allows buyers access to all Mazda models to be driven for 10 days a year for three years.

Photo Courtesy Mazda

An era-defining EV at risk of being overtaken by other Nissan EV models, the Leaf has to be one of the most affordable electric cars out of all the international car brands in North America.

Unlike other compact EV cars, the range on the Leaf is 149 miles, not terrible but not great. However, the trade-off is that direct-current charging and a 240-volt charging cable come standard with each Leaf. There are other premium models like the Leaf Plus, with an improved range of 226 miles before the next charge, but it costs slightly more than the standard version.

Photo Courtesy Nissan

We end with an EV built in Detroit to cap off our list. The 2023 Chevy Bolt will be priced at around $27,000, perhaps the biggest bang for your buck on the market. That’s down $5,500 from the 2022 model, and GM has plans to dish out credits for turning in older Bolt models for newer ones. The credit program coincides with the upcoming launch of the Chevy Equinox EV, another potentially affordable domestic electric automobile. The Bolt has a solid range of 249 miles before the next charge and comes with a 240-volt charging cord.

Photo Courtesy Chevrolet