Smart EV Charging Cord Tackling Home Charging Dilemma

Electric vehicle (EV) owners face challenges finding efficient charging stations if they lack home capabilities. Powering up for those that live in apartment complexes is an even greater hurdle. Even if an owner has a home charger, they are still subject to pricey rates based on electricity consumption.

California-based Smartenit thinks it has the answer. Meet its new smart-tech charging cord that allows EV owners a way to successfully and affordably charge their vehicles.

Smartenit’s cord technology can detect the rate of charge. It comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity capabilities and can be integrated with EV smartphone apps, alerting owners when an EV is fully charged.

The cord is also affordable compared to some competing pieces of equipment, which can cost a least $1,000. Smartenit’s product costs between $350 to $500, depending on the model. There are two voltage options, a 120-volt or 240-volt version, and the cord doesn’t need professional installation.

Photo Courtesy Smartenit

Home Charging Woes

Nearly four-fifths of EV owners say they don’t have accessible charging at home. The East and West Coasts have the best in-home access; however, this availability is in mostly high-income households.

Renters in apartment complexes face significant obstacles in powering their EVs at home, especially if they don’t have access to a private garage. Most can only plug into a standard 110-volt outlet with a cord; however, they’re likely only getting back two to four miles of range per hour of charging.

While some landlords are expanding EV charging for duplexes and complexes, it’s not easy. Renovations can cost thousands of dollars. Not to mention, these upgrades are contingent on municipal authority regulations and electric companies providing more electricity in the right areas. If a landlord can’t afford expanded EV charging spaces, the challenges remain the same, causing EV owners to rely on public stations.

Photo Courtesy Zaptec

Bringing The Charging Gap

That’s what makes Smartenit’s cord so unique. It eliminates the worries about not getting enough charge while keeping electricity usage and costs low.

Owners can plug into any old electrical outlet. This ease can help underserved areas of the country or those lacking access to public charging.

Renters can run the cord through their apartment window or connect to an outlet in the complex garage. The WiFi and Bluetooth pairings paint a clearer picture of how much it will raise personal electricity costs. The metering features in the apps will explain how electricity is used so that EV owners won’t put more strain on the grid.

Photo Courtesy dcbel

Company Making Waves

Smartenit’s cord is attracting a lot of attention from major power suppliers across the country. The company has signed several partnerships, including with ev.energy, an EV charging software company. It’s planning to make the Smarenit cord eligible for multiple smart-charging programs, including the National Grid in Massachusetts, United Illuminating in Connecticut, and Silicon Valley Clean Energy and MCE in California. The power suppliers’ rebates and incentives can assist EV drivers with the most efficient and affordable technology available.

As EVs continue to surge in popularity, the need for home charging will become even greater. The good news is that Smartenit is making technology to ensure customers are not overpaying for or overusing energy.