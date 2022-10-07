i4 eDrive 35: BMW’s More Affordable Luxury EV Offering

Electric vehicles (EVs) come in all different shapes, sizes and prices. Some niche retailers are rolling out sleek models that cost well into the $100,000 range. There are plenty of affordable electric cars on the market, but if you’re looking for a luxury brand, you’d have to be willing to pay a premium. If you can’t afford a Tesla, have no fear; BMW is here. The 2023 i4 eDrive 35 offers German luxury performance without draining your bank account.

The eDrive 35 takes inspiration from two other BMW models – the M50 performance EV and the i4 eDrive 40.

It’s an ideal sedan for those looking to upgrade their driving experience to a brand that has marketed itself as “the ultimate driving machine.”

Looking at some of the bells and whistles of the eDrive 35, you can tell it’s certainly a stylish car, and the numbers back up its reliability. This new sedan will have 281 horsepower under the hood in addition to the 260-mile battery range and a 180-kilowatt charge rate. The interior comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is also included in the eDrive 40 counterparts.

The eDrive 35 has a decent quick rate in terms of battery charge, as consumers can expect to get from 10% to 80% battery in just 32 minutes. This car will not go to good use on the race track with its 0-to-60 rate of 5.8 seconds, which is slower than the M50 and eDrive 40. However, if you’re looking for a cool city sedan, the eDrive 35 could be the perfect fit for you.

Photo Courtesy BMW Group

Skepticism around the eDrive 35 has been floated about by car reviews.

While this is a cheaper EV and likely the most affordable BMW EV to hit the retail market, the question is whether car buyers want to sacrifice mileage range and horsepower for affordability.

The eDrive 40 model has 335 horsepower and gets up to 301 miles before the next charge. Does it make sense to gain a few seconds of acceleration time and lose about 40 miles of range? Being $4,000 less than the next cheapest model, the eDrive 35 may still be an attractive EV for those on a budget. However, even with a reduced MSRP, the eDrive 35 will still require maintenance, which is costly.

Photo Courtesy BMW Group

Compared to the competition, BMW is cornering a market that likes owning a luxury EV but is hesitant to purchase one due to the average price. When stacked against Tesla, BMW is ahead of the game by offering the eDrive 35 under the $55,000 mark. The cost certifies the status of the eDrive 35 as the most affordable BMW EV available in the U.S. Coupled with Tesla’s undelivered promise to provide the $35,000 Model Y, more affordable options are now available, and BMW is in the running.