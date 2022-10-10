(Bloomberg) —

BMW AG expects global deliveries of its fully-electric vehicles to jump more than 70% next year as demand remains strong, the automaker’s chief financial officer said.

EV deliveries are expected to climb to 400,000 in 2023 from an expected 240,000 to 245,000 this year, CFO Nicolas Peter said Monday on a call with reporters.

Like other carmakers, BMW has had to contend with shortages of semiconductors and supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic that have slowed the production of EVs.

Compared to last year, global sales this year will be slightly lower due to losses in the first half, according to Peter. Next year, however, the company aims to make “another big leap” in purely electric vehicles, he added.

