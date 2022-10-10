Skip to contents
  1. Energy Efficiency
    1. Renewable Energy
      1. Clean Vehicles
        1. Grid & Storage
          1. Find a Job
            Home
            Clean Vehicles

            BMW Expects EV Sales to Jump 70% Next Year on Strong Demand

            Bloomberg
            9:00 AM EDT on Oct 10, 2022
            BMW expects global deliveries of its fully-electric vehicles to jump more than 70% next year. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

            (Bloomberg) —

            BMW AG expects global deliveries of its fully-electric vehicles to jump more than 70% next year as demand remains strong, the automaker’s chief financial officer said.

            EV deliveries are expected to climb to 400,000 in 2023 from an expected 240,000 to 245,000 this year, CFO Nicolas Peter said Monday on a call with reporters.

            Like other carmakers, BMW has had to contend with shortages of semiconductors and supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic that have slowed the production of EVs. 

            Compared to last year, global sales this year will be slightly lower due to losses in the first half, according to Peter. Next year, however, the company aims to make “another big leap” in purely electric vehicles, he added. 

            © 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

            Advertisement
            Bloomberg

            Read More:

            The Latest

            BMW Expects EV Sales to Jump 70% Next Year on Strong Demand

            Clean Vehicles
            Bloomberg
            52 minutes ago

            Corvus Energy To Open Maritime Battery Plant In Washington

            Energy Efficiency
            Alex Tallmadge
            52 minutes ago

            i4 eDrive 35: BMW’s More Affordable Luxury EV Offering

            Clean Vehicles
            Jameson Scarsella

            GM maps a slow rollout for its ‘affordable’ EV

            Clean Vehicles
            Reuters

            See more stories