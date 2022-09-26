Kevin McCarthy, Nearly Two Dozen Congressional Leaders Headline Clean Energy Week Events

As National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) begins, organizers for the annual event’s hallmark forum, the Policy Makers Symposium, announced an additional slate of federal lawmakers are taking part in celebrating America’s energy potential.

Included in the newest group of speakers: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), U.S. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD), U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA). Exemplifying the uniquely bipartisan nature of NCEW, these lawmakers will be joined by nearly two dozen members of Congress representing different political perspectives and constituencies from Alaska to New York.

McCarthy will deliver remarks on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:10 am ET. Interested attendees can watch McCarthy, and others’ remarks live by registering online for the three-day Policy Makers Symposium at nationalcleanenergyweek.org.

The announcement arrives as issues such as unlocking America’s clean energy potential, using innovation to curb emissions, and preserving our country’s natural beauty continue to find common ground among both parties in Congress. For example, in the United States Senate, there is an equal number of Republican and Democratic members that make up the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, which aims to find “climate solutions that will solidify American leadership, promote opportunities for American workers, and protect our environment for generations to come.”

Photo Courtesy NCEW

Heather Reams, NCEW chair and president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) applauded the addition of McCarthy to the programming, noting he has “been instrumental in formulating an energy and climate strategy that will invest in America, unlock domestic resources, lower costs for families across the country, enhance our national security, and reduce global emissions.”

The complete list of members of Congress confirmed to speak at the Symposium includes:

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND)

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN)

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

U.S. Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA)

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA)

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY)

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR)

Now in its sixth year, the 2022 Policy Makers Symposium brings together a bipartisan slate of policymakers, administration officials, business leaders, advocates, investors, and non-profit leaders. The full agenda can be found here.