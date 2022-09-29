Energy Leaders, Startup Founder Discuss Deploying Cleaner Decarbonization Solutions

Advocates from the American Gas Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute, Heat is Power Association, and Illinois-based startup ClearFlame Engine Technologies outlined how various carbon-intensive sectors can cut emissions while supporting jobs and the economy. The panel, “Innovation and Reducing Emissions in Carbon-Intensive Sectors,” was held on the second day of National Clean Energy Week’s (NCEW) Policy Makers Symposium, an annual forum that brings together the country’s leading energy experts.

Moderated by Abigail Regitsky, U.S. policy and advocacy manager for Breakthrough Energy, participants focused their conversation on various investments and initiatives to help industries build a pathway to a low-carbon energy future.

Petra Smeltzer, executive director of the Heat is Power Association, shared how waste heat to power (WHP) is a proven clean energy technology that produces no new emissions. With growing consumer demand for zero emissions power, Smeltzer said WHP “can play a key role in the clean power transition.”

Photo Courtesy NCEW

ClearFlame Engine Technologies CEO Dr. BJ Johnson noted tremendous opportunity stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act and last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law “to expand the deployment of biofuels.”

Calling out key provisions such as the investment and production tax credits, Rick Murphy, managing director of energy markets for the American Gas Association, highlighted how those two historic laws will catalyze clean energy development and deployment across the U.S.

When it comes to growing the economy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute’s Dan Byers pointed to how the public is witnessing a new era of collaboration between private sector companies.

Byers brought up how Chevron and Toyota Motor North America signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of “commercially viable, large-scale” hydrogen businesses as one example. Another example Byers showcased was Dow and X-energy’s announcement to collaborate on the intent to provide process heat and power at one of Dow’s Gulf Coast facilities by approximately 2030.

As more government resources and funding is directed toward reaching the Administration’s net-zero and sustainability goals, it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to make a low carbon energy future possible. All Americans benefit from continued engagement from energy and climate-related businesses, associations, and advocates.