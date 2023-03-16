Energy Dome Bringing Unique Clean Energy Battery To The US

Italian startup Energy Dome is bringing its revolutionary 100% sustainable and recyclable carbon battery to the U.S. market. The first-of-its-kind product, which could shift the future of renewable wind and solar energy storage, is made of just water, steel, and carbon dioxide and can store power for up to 24 hours.

Energy Dome is excited to enter the U.S. market, given the high national demand for long-duration energy storage. The first commercial deployment is expected by 2024.

“The U.S. market is a primary market for Energy Dome, and we are working to become a market leader in the U.S.,” a company spokesperson told Electrek.

Photo Courtesy Energy Dome

The Energy Dome battery is particularly important because its simple components allow it to be manufactured anywhere. Additionally, when in operation, it uses a closed-loop system, meaning it has no carbon emissions.

“We don’t use any exotic materials,” said Claudio Spadacini, Energy Dome CEO. “The technology uses steel, carbon dioxide, and water. So there is no dependency on rare earth materials like cobalt or lithium. This makes our technology geopolitically independent.”

“It can be produced everywhere, and it can be used everywhere. … There is big demand for long-duration energy storage technologies like ours because lithium is simply too expensive and has too short a lifespan,” Spadacini continued.

Founded in 2020, Energy Dome is backed by Hawaii-based Elemental Excelerator, which invests heavily in climate tech creation.

Elemental Excelerator is providing funding and network support, bringing the firm into its portfolio of 150 sustainable startups.

The company chose to fund the Italian company because its battery has “the ability to store energy from intermittent sources like solar and wind for prolonged periods has long been a missing piece of the decarbonization puzzle.”

Photo Courtesy Energy Dome

Energy Dome’s ability to store wind and solar with essentially net-zero emissions, using simple and plentiful components, could allow numerous companies to shift to sustainable, utility-scale renewable power storage systems. This shift is vital in the U.S.’s move toward net-zero emissions by 2050, even giving customers access to extended federal tax credits.

Energy Dome’s entrance into the North American market will open up cleaner, money-saving options for hitting emissions goals and making the future greener and safer for us all.

Photo Courtesy Energy Dome

“The huge demand of long duration energy storage and incentive mechanisms like the Inflation Reduction Act will be key drivers for the industry in the short term,” an Energy Dome spokesperson told Electrek. “Energy Dome has all the key features to deploy the most needed long duration energy storage solutions … and we are nurturing a strong pipeline in the country.”