Clean Energy Policy Experts & Advocates Set To Convene In Nation’s Capital ￼

National Clean Energy Week goes virtual to expand its reach and audience, giving insights into the federal policy-making process for a cleaner future. Register for free: https://bit.ly/3BJDbK2

The brightest minds and leaders from across the country will convene September 27-29 at National Clean Energy Week’s (NCEW) 6th Annual Policy Makers Symposium. The week-long series of events will feature an illustrious group of speakers, including members of Congress, administration officials, innovative business leaders, advocates, and investors.

“We are honored to welcome these clean energy experts to share their expertise during National Clean Energy Week,” said Heather Reams, NCEW Chair and President of CRES Forum. “The sixth annual celebration of NCEW is shaping to be an unforgettable experience, and this list of impressive speakers is a testament to that. These speakers will inspire fruitful, bipartisan discussions throughout the Policy Makers Symposium – helping us learn more about how we can pave the way for an emissions-free future and address America’s environmental, economic, and national security needs in the process.”

Photo Courtesy NCEW

The stage has been set for a wide variety of panel discussions around this year’s themes: Let America Build; Innovation; and Unlock American Resources. In these conversations, speakers will dive deep into the most pressing issues facing our country and explore how creative solutions can help reduce emissions while bolstering our economy.

Attendees can expect to hear directly from a bipartisan slate of senior lawmakers, including U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and U.S. Reps. Sean Casten (D-IL), John Curtis (R-UT), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and many more. Additionally, corporate leaders and trade associations will be in attendance, including BP, Hannon Armstrong, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to ClearPath, Edison Electric Institute, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, and Conservation International. Representatives from The White House and other federal cabinet agencies are also expected to be on hand for the thought-provoking policy discussions. And a complete list of speakers is available here.

NCEW organizers note that sponsors for this year’s Policy Makers Symposium are more diverse than ever, demonstrating a growing commitment to reducing emissions and boosting investment in a clean energy future across a wide swath of sectors. Platinum sponsor, CRES Forum, is joined by gold sponsors Breakthrough Energy, Edison Electric Institute, and Leeward Renewable Energy, in supporting NCEW. Dozens of organizations, including ExxonMobil, National Taxpayers Union, the Association of American Railroads, and Conservation International, among so many others, are sponsoring this event at the silver and bronze levels. A complete list of sponsors is available at this link.

NCEW’s Policy Makers Symposium is a must-attend event that brings together a remarkable group of leaders to share insights and perspectives on advancing clean energy. Make sure to register to attend today!