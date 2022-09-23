Business Leaders, U.S. Lawmakers Set to Convene Next Week to Discuss America’s Clean Energy Future

America’s abundant natural resources and clean energy leadership will take center stage inside our nation’s capital and across America as the sixth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) kicks off on Monday, Sept. 26.

This leading industry event celebrates the innovations, investments, and policies contributing to a clean energy future. This year, the program will highlight the workers, businesses, and industries behind these groundbreaking efforts to boost America’s economy and secure a clean energy future.

Photo Courtesy NCEW

A uniquely bipartisan gathering, NCEW brings together lawmakers from all levels of government as well as business leaders, advocates, investors, nonprofits, and trade associations dedicated to curbing emissions. NCEW’s flagship event – the Policy Makers Symposium – is a virtual, three-day forum and features a high-profile group of legislators such as U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and U.S. Reps. Scott Peters (D-CA), and Paul Tonko (D-NY). Officials from the White House and private sector will also participate, including White House Climate Policy Office Senior Director for Industrial Emissions Trisha Miller, U.S. Department of Energy Director of the Loan Programs Office Jigar Shah, Ameren CEO Warner Baxter, and BP Senior Vice President of U.S. Communications & External Affairs Mary Streett.

Photo Courtesy NCEW

“These thought leaders will encourage meaningful discussions about the solutions that will identify emerging points of consensus within clean energy and drive towards American energy independence, economic prosperity, and a healthier climate,” said NCEW Chair and President of CRES Forum Heather Reams.

The symposium starts on Sept. 27 with remarks from members of Congress and the Biden Administration, followed by the below panel discussions over the next three days:

Cutting Red Tape: Removing Obstacles to Clean Energy and Emissions Reductions

Transitioning to Clean Energy: Critical Minerals, Supply Chains, and Domestic Manufacturing

Show Me the Money: Tax and Finance Issues Facing the Energy Industry

Innovation and Reducing Industrial Emissions

The American Advantage: Strengthening U.S. Competitiveness

Exploring the Role of Utilities in the Energy Transition

Workable Solutions for Nature: A Bridge to Our Clean Energy Future

To learn more about clean energy’s critical role in reducing emissions and strengthening the economy, interested attendees can register for the Policy Makers Symposium at https://bit.ly/3BJDbK2.

While a few of NCEW’s convenings are headquartered in Washington, D.C., the weeklong celebration also takes place in communities across the U.S. with the support of America’s governors – many of whom have taken decisive action to recognize the event. To date, 21 governors across the country have recognized America’s energy leadership with official state proclamations spanning from Alaska (Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-AK) to Maine (Gov. Janet Mills, D-ME).

Photo Courtesy NCEW

“During Clean Energy Week, Georgians are encouraged to learn more about our state’s energy needs and do what they can to implement clean, low-emitting energy technologies when available,” said Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA). “Collaboration among Georgia’s entrepreneurs, businesses, municipalities, and state and local entities is necessary to promote America’s energy dependence in the global marketplace and to assure that low-cost, reliable energy is available here at home.”