A Successful National Clean Energy Week in 2022

NCEW’s 6th Annual Policy Makers Symposium Showcased Broad, Bipartisan Support for a Clean Energy Present & Future.

Over the past week, industry stakeholders, advocates, and elected officials committed to transitioning the U.S. to a lower-carbon, clean energy future all converged to celebrate National Clean Energy Week (NCEW). The showcase event, NCEW’s 6th Annual Policy Makers Symposium, was held over three days. Participants and panel sessions featured discussions about clean energy solutions and commentary from high-profile members of Congress, Administration officials, policy professionals from some of the leading think tanks in the U.S., business leaders from the energy industry, and representatives from notable trade associations and nonprofits

Each day of the Policy Makers Symposium was structured around a theme. Remarks, fireside chats, and panel discussions revolved around three core themes – Let America Build, Innovation, and Unlock American Resources. While there were many differing and unique perspectives on how to best advance renewable energy solutions and reduce carbon in our atmosphere, the collaborative tone was palpable throughout. Numerous executive branch officials, 24 members of Congress, and private and nonprofit stakeholders ranging from BP to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the ClearPath Foundation all contributed to an event that provided unparalleled access to the practitioners and policymakers at the forefront of the advancement of clean energy solutions.

Photo Courtesy NCEW

NCEW’s dedication to bipartisanship has remained a foundational principle since its origination. The commitment to cooperation across ideological lines was apparent this year, from its inclusive list of speakers to the broad array of sponsors and the wide-ranging solutions discussed to boost clean energy investment, create jobs, and preserve the environment.

In years past, the Policymaker Symposium has traditionally been held in person in Washington, D.C. This year’s free and virtual program extended the reach of the annual celebration to every corner of the U.S. This choice meant that participation was not just limited to panel discussions or event attendance during the week of NCEW. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Cantwell (D-WA) led a resolution to recognize NCEW in the Senate, and Representatives John Curtis (R-Utah) and Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) did so in the House.

Governors from across the country also issued state proclamations recognizing September 26 – 30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in their respective states. By the end of the week, thirty-four states and the District of Columbia issued proclamations in support of Clean Energy Week in 2022.

On the heels of a successful NCEW, the chairwoman of the conference Heather Reems officially announced the dates for the 7th annual National Clean Energy Week next year as September 25 – 29, 2023. If you missed out on the thought-provoking discussions or couldn’t make it to hear from the leading problem solvers on some of our most pressing energy issues, then mark your calendars for 2023 and catch up on what you missed by checking out the catalog of videos NCEW plans to share in the coming weeks.